Intimidation of Ghanaian voters on December 7 won’t work – Pratt

Ghanaian journalist and the Managing Editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said that the intimidation that took place at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency during the by-election will not be made to happen on December 7.



“I’m sending a warning to the security services that what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon will not be made to happen again. At Ayawaso West Wuogon, after firing a few gunshots and injuring some few people, the people were scattering. The NDC even went to the extent of pulling out of the elections, I think that is history,” he recounted.



He noted that over the period, the mystery surrounding the Military and Police have been unboxed by the Ghanaian and the Ghanaian currently cannot be scared of with guns and bullets like it used to be previously.



“This population, the Ghanaian population is no longer afraid of guns and bullets. What I’m seeing convinces me that the people of Ghana are willing to ensure that nobody bullies them. The people of Ghana have come to realize that mass mobilization is an antidote to vigilantism. They have come to accept that mass mobilization is an antidote to the reckless abuse of Soldiers and Policemen for the achievement of narrow partisan interest.” He said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He indicated that any Military or Police Personnel who will try to intimidate any Ghanaian with their guns will regret ever doing that because the people will mobilize against them adding that the ballots will speak and nobody dare change what the ballots will say on December 7.



“The use of intimidation is not going to work on December 7, it will not work. We will not allow that to work. If at the end of the elections, the people of Ghana want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue in his office, all of us will agree, the ballot will speak the voice of the people, the ballot must be allowed to say what the people want and we should respect that. If at the end of the elections of December 7, the people of Ghana decide that the new President they want is John Dramani Mahama, let nobody dare change that.”





