Interpol red alert for arrest of Mahama is rubbish, of dubious validity - Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has described the Interpol red alert issued for the arrest of Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Adam Mahama over his alleged role in the Airbus bribery scandal, as PR gimmick.



The lawyer commenting on the issue noted that the Special Prosecutor, who was tasked to investigate the scandal, is only capitalizing on the issue to stay relevant.



“Quite clearly, you will see that this is a Special Prosecutor who is trying very hard to remain relevant in the midst of the confusion that we have seen and that is why I want us to treat this arrest warrant with the contempt that it deserves.”



“At first glance, one would note that this is nothing but a typical government public relations gimmick. It is rubbish, it is of dubious validity and it is of no use. In the absence of any concrete evidence, this whole arrest warrant ought to be treated with contempt,” the lawyer told Accra based Citi Fm.



In the view of lawyer Tamakloe, the refusal of United Kingdom (UK) authorities’ to issue a warrant for Adam Mahama’s arrest since the scandal emerged proves his innocence.



“If this man had committed an act of bribery and corruption in the United Kingdom, the first person to effect his arrest will not be a Martin Amidu who has completely been rendered less useful under this administration. As we speak, the UK authorities are yet to effect the arrest of Adam Mahama.”



“If you even look at the details, you realize this is much ado about nothing. Mr Alamisi Amidu wrote to the Serious Fraud Office. It has been more than four months now, and the Serious Fraud Office had basically ignored him. To prove his usefulness, he went to the Circuit Court in Ghana in May to procure the warrant of arrest.”



Interpol has issued a red alert for the arrest for Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Adam Mahama for prosecution.



The alert is in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Mr. Mahama is being charged with “accepting a bribe to influence a public officer” and “acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private profit”.



If convicted, he could be facing Adam up to 25 years in prison.



The alert said: “extradition will be sought upon the arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”

