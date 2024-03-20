Internet disruptions won’t affect December elections – NCA boss

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr. Joe Anokye, has assured the public that internet disruptions won't disrupt the December 2024 general elections.



Dr Anokye dismissed claims that there would be a possibility of election interference due to internet outages.



He emphasized the manual nature of election processes on election day, indicating that any internet disruptions would not compromise the integrity of the electoral process.



In an interview with Citi News on March 19, 2024, he stated “That is completely not true if you understand how elections work, in fact, I believe one official of the EC even addressed this, that on election day everything they will do will be manual. So, there is no truth to that,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Dr. Anokye also shed light on the challenges associated with identifying the cause of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, crucial for internet connectivity in Ghana.



He explained that the significant distances between the four subsea cables make it exceedingly difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the cuts.



