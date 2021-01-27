General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

International media coverage of Rawlings' funeral

The stature of Jerry John Rawlings in Ghana’s recent history meant that international media outlets were interested in his person hence his death in November 2020 was widely reported by the foreign press.



Both electronic and digital media outlets rolled out different perspectives of the man from his days as a military ruler to the democratically elected era and life after presidency.



The media has also covered his four-day funeral period but not as extensively as they did the announcement of his passing. GhanaWeb looks at some of the international headlines around his funeral.



BBC’s extensive coverage



The BBC – on air, online – rolled out a series of reports especially on their Africa LIVE page on the funeral of the former president. A key production being an audio interview with Zanetor Rawlings.



Titled “Ghana and Jerry Rawlings: my father's legacy,” the first daughter of JJ and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings spoke about her father’s legacy of appealing to all sides of the political divide, how he brought them up, his continental impact and a bit of her political journey.



BBC’s Ghana correspondent Thomas Naadi filed a report on Rawlings being laid in state before the World Service reported Ghanaians honouring Rawlings – all on the Africa LIVE page on Monday January 25. Today, Naadi filed a report titled: “Ghana’s ex-leader Jerry Rawlings to be buried Wednesday.”



The BBC has also published a number of analysis pieces on Rawlings and his impact at home and abroad, plus how and why he means different things to different people.





"Don't sing songs in praise of me. Sing in praise of Ghana and

Africa, the black man."



Ghana's longest-serving leader, former President Jerry John Rawlings will be laid to rest today. Through his speeches and interviews, this is how he spoke of his vision for Ghana and Africa. pic.twitter.com/nsh3zQhgCE — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 27, 2021

