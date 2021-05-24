International collaboration required in countering security threats in Africa - GIS

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah-Takyi has underscored the need for international collaboration in countering security threats across the sub-region.



According to him, investments in security agencies was vital for the prosperity and economic development of a country.



Kwame Asuah-Takyi giving remarks at a workshop held for Senior Military officers who were on a study to Ghana from Nigeria, South Africa, Togo and Tanzania bemoaned the level of insecurity within maritime borders.



“The Gulf of Guinea accounted for 43% of maritime insecurity in the world and piracy on high seas is on the ascendency which is greatly affecting international trade,” he pointed.



Meanwhile, Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, Command Post and Operations (DCGI/OPS) Laud Afrifa during a presentation called for increased efforts in curbing and fighting cybercrime.



The presentation which was on the theme; “Border Security and Collaboration with Sister Countries” saw participants taken through the mandate, structure, functions and regulatory framework of the GIS.