International Nurses Day: We appreciate your sacrifices - Medifem to health professionals

Health News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Kojo Kissi, Contributor

As Wednesday, May 12, 2021 marked International Nurses Day, many individuals and organisations around the world and in Ghana acknowledged the role of nurses through various means.



Medifem Multi-Specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre however took it a notch up and extended the observation by some two days.



On Friday, May 14, the management of the hospital, appreciated the nurses with beautifully packaged souvenirs as a token for their dedication to the “cherished healthcare experience” the hospital provides.



During the presentation, Nursing Services Manager, Mary Boamah Frimpong, remarked that, “this is to appreciate you for all the sacrifices and the lovely care you show to our patients. We want you to do more so this is to motivate you to do more than you do”.



According to the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the hospital, headed by Shirley Adjasi-Brown, “the hospital maintains a core mandate of providing caring, comforting and compassionate healthcare and a cherished healthcare experience that is second to none.”



With nurses playing a frontline role in healthcare service delivery, the unit maintains it is therefore apt to inspire the frontline staff to contribute meaningfully to serving its cherished clients.



The ecstatic and somewhat surprised nurses were full of praise for the management for the gesture and promised to uphold the good name and laurels Medifem has achieved in the past 17 years in operation.