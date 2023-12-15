International Democracy Union appoints Louisa Atta-Agyemang as vice chairman

Regional News of Friday, 15 December 2023

The co-chair of the Democratic Union of Africa, Louisa Atta-Agyemang, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the International Democracy Union (IDU).



This momentous decision was made at the International Democracy Union Forum held in Washington D.C. from December 4 to 6, 2023.



Louisa Atta-Agyemang is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has been a strong advocate for equity within the leadership and political space, having inspired and groomed many young men and women into various leadership positions.



Her leadership journey commenced from her days as the first female President of her university’s student representative council and the first female President of the Ghana Union of Professional Students.



She was also the first female President of the National Union of Ghana Students (in an acting capacity), the first female president of the Young Democrat Union of Africa, and currently, the first female Co-Chair of the Democrat Union of Africa.



Formed in 1983, the International Democracy Union provides a forum in which Parties holding similar beliefs, centre-right, can come together and exchange views on matters of policy and organizational interest so that they can learn from each other, act together, establish contacts and speak with one strong voice to promote democracy and centre-right policies around the globe.



Founding members of the IDU included Britain’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then US Vice-President George Bush Sr, Paris Mayor and later President of France Jacques Chirac, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and many other Party Leaders.



Currently, the Union is made up of political parties and leaders from all over the world. One of the flagship initiatives of the Union has been the IDU Forum which brings together leaders across the world to deliberate on pertinent issues mostly hinged on the protection of democracy, human rights, and economic development.



During the 2023 IDU forum in Washington D. C., Hon. Louisa Atta-Agyemang engaged in various sessions.



Notably, she spoke at the Lunch Discussion of the International Women’s Democrat Union (IWDU), focusing on "The Role of Female Leadership in the Face of Rising Threats to Democratic Values."



The panel included Sofia Brambilla, Chairwoman of IWDU and Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, as well as Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU. Kodiak Hill-Davis, Founder and Political Director of Republican Women for Progress, moderated the discussion.



Louisa strongly opined that “Female leadership should not be tokenistic; it should not be an afterthought. If we want to achieve a better society, then we should encourage female participation in politics at all levels….”.



In addition to her involvement in the IDU Forum, Louisa Atta-Agyemang participated in the Crossover Initiative side event.



The session shed light on the significance of activists—both political and civil society—who have crossed over and explored the resources available for those considering such a move.



She shared scenarios from Africa and what opportunities exist for political parties and other actors to support the transitioning of political activists and civil society into government roles.



Remarkably, Louisa Atta-Agyemang took on the role of Co-MC for the entire duration of the forum.



The forum witnessed the presence of prominent figures in global politics, including The Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, IDU Chairman and 22nd Prime Minister of Canada; H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Commissioner Dubravka Šuica, Vice President of the European Commission, Croatia; Michael R. Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States of America; Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG PC, IDU Honorary Chairman; Rt. Hon. Liz Truss, MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; and Hon. Scott Morrison, 30th Prime Minister of Australia.



Louisa Atta-Agyemang's appointment as Vice Chair of the IDU reflects not only her achievements but also her dedication to advancing democratic principles on the global stage.



This recognition positions her as a key figure in international political leadership and underscores the importance of diverse voices in shaping the future of democracy both in Ghana and across the African continent.