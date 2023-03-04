International Association of World Peace Advocate appoints Bishop Maxwell Hagan as Peace Ambassador'

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bishop Maxwell A. Hagan, a Ghanaian national, has been awarded the prestigious title of United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and appointed as the Asia and Pacific coordinator and the Country Director of the Philippines by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA).



His work as a peace ambassador covers the United Nations (U.N.), the European Union (E.U), the African Union (A.U.), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Southern African Development Community(SADEC), NATO and the entire international community.



This recognition makes him the first Ghanaian to receive such an honor in Asia and the Pacific, joining a distinguished group of global citizens responsible for promoting and ensuring peace and harmony among humanity under the United Nations' 1994 resolution of Sustainable Development Goals.



Dr. Hagan, who holds a Doctor of Christian Ministry, a Doctor of Divinity, and a Doctor of Philosophy, is a man known for his contributions to church planting, humanitarianism, and prolific authorship.



As such, his appointment is a significant milestone in his quest to promote peace advocacy worldwide.



As the Presiding Bishop of Dominion House Churches Worldwide, Chancellor of Agyinasare Leadership College-Philippines, President of Hagan Publications group, CEO of Hagan Multimedia, and CEO of Maxwell Hagan International Foundation, an NGO with a vision of supporting child health and education, Dr. Hagan is well-equipped to lead this vital mission.



One key area of focus for Dr. Hagan is to promote peace among religious and ethnic groups in the Philippines, Asia, and the Pacific.



By encouraging dialogue and collaboration among various groups, Dr. Hagan aims to create a more harmonious society, where people of different religions and ethnicities can coexist peacefully.



Another essential aspect of Dr. Hagan's mission is to promote education and offer scholarships to the less privileged. Education is a crucial tool in promoting peace and development.



By ensuring that every child has access to education, we can create a society where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of their background or social status. He shall also work to promote the U.N. sustainable development goals.



Dr. Hagan shall work within the vision of the International Association of World Peace Advocates to promote the universal principle of the United Nations Global Peace Mission at the International, Regional, National, and grassroots levels.



The core value of the organization is to promote peace, enthrone tranquility, and make local dwellers agents of peace for global positive social change.



The ethical practice of the organization is to discourage violence and disunity, using dialogue as an instrument for peace, prosperity, and progress.



In a world filled with conflict and violence, Dr. Hagan's commitment to peace is a shining example of what we can achieve when we work together.



Dr. Hagan's mission to ensure that peace thrives in all sectors of human endeavors across the 193 member states of the United Nations is a monumental task.



It requires the investment and provision of assistance to internally displaced persons and physically challenged people in society.



Dr. Hagan's vision for peace is comprehensive and touches all aspects of society, including the most vulnerable members.



In conclusion, Bishop Maxwell A. Hagan's appointment as the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador in Asia, and the Pacific coordinator of the International Association of World Peace Advocate is a testament to his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and harmony in society.



His mission to promote peace among religious and ethnic groups, offer education and scholarships to the less privileged and discourage violence and disunity is a noble one.



As a Ghanaian, he shall work together with the Ghanaian community in Asia and the Pacific, to promote peace and encourage unity amongst them.



Let us all support Dr. Hagan's vision for peace and work together to create a better world for everyone.