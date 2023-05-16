Internal elections over, 2024 must be the focus - Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The failed presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rally support for the elected flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for a victory in the 2024 general election.



This was contained in a letter signed by Kojo Bonsu.



In the statement, he said that despite the circumstances that came up before the primaries and the outcome, it is time for the party to focus on winning the 2024 general election.



“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the electioneering process and the outcome of the election itself, we must not all join the rescue mission of liberating our mother Ghana from the modern-day imperialism and colonialism practiced in a benevolent democracy under this NPP government,” the statement said.



It added that winning the 2024 election is the ultimate prize of the party, and that calls for a relentless effort from party members.



“What is ahead of us is bigger than any split milk. We cannot afford to lose any single effort going into the 2024 general election and we must be relentless in our united pursuit of victory,” it added.



Kojo Bonsu, after the primaries, pulled 1.1% of the total vote cast which translates into 3,181 votes whereas the former president, pulled 98.9%, translating into 297,603 of the total vote cast.



