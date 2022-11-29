Interior Minister commiserates with victims of Kantamanto fire

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has visited the scene of the fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra to commiserate with affected traders on behalf of the President.



The Minister toured the scene with the Inspector General of Police and other senior officers of the Ghana Police Service to assess the extent of damage and also interact with the traders.



Meanwhile, Police Officers have been deployed to the scene to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene.



Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.



The fire service under the leadership of the chief fire officer is also on the grounds helping with the operation.