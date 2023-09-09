Interdiction of three senior officers was a needless rush – Lawyer

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Lawyer Tachie Antiedu believes the interdiction of three senior police officers in connection with a leaked tape plotting to overthrow the IGP was indecent haste.



The lawyer and author felt that the interdiction was a needless rush.



The lawyer, in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, praised the suspension of the interdiction as a positive development.



“One would wonder why the Police were acting in such haste. Where were the Police rushing to? The decision to suspend the interdiction was a positive step forward. Parliament is investigating the situation, hence the interdiction compromised Parliament’s authority and its current investigation.”



The parliament’s probe is seen as a positive step forward, with its outcome expected to significantly improve the Police’s work, he said.



He believed that parliament should always be responsive to the aspirations and needs of the people.



To those who have called the investigation unnecessary, he responded, “I disagree because the parliament represents the people, and when issues like this come up, they have the responsibility to investigate it.”



Meanwhile, he has stated that the outcome of the investigation may not necessarily result in the criminal indictment of anyone because parliament cannot prosecute anyone. Only a court of competent jurisdiction can hear such cases.



Lawyer Antiedu noted that the committee would also have to address the concerns holistically.