Interact Club of St. Thomas Aquinas donates essential kits to La Wireless Cluster of Schools BECE candidates

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

As the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) draws near, the Interact Club of St. Thomas Aquinas SHS in partnership with the Rotary Club of Accra- East and the Rotaract Club of Accra-East on Friday 28th, July 2023, donated educational materials, stationery, and mathematical sets to 185 BECE candidates of the La Wireless Cluster of schools. The cluster is made up of four (4) schools namely La Wireless 1, 2, 4, and 5 JHS schools.



The donation was in line with the Rotary District Service Interact Learning Challenge which had the Interact club as second-place winners out of 13 clubs that participated from Togo, Ghana, Benin, and Niger.



The Interact Club President Denzell Nyarko, stated that the materials were donated to aid the students in their preparation for the pending exams. The Mathematical sets are essential tools that are needed by candidates to excel in Mathematics and other related subjects. “Unfortunately, many candidates of the beneficiary school did not have access to these sets due to various reasons including financial constraints”, he said.



The Vice-president of the Rotary club of Accra -East, Rotaraian Andrews Ofosu also highlighted the importance of the donation remarking that, “Access to the necessary tools for examination tend to make candidates feel more prepared and confident in their ability to excel”. He encouraged them to study assiduously in order to pass their exams.



Rotarian Mary Elorm Addo, Project Director of the Rotary Club of Accra-east, admonished the candidates to desist from exam malpractices and rather abide by the rules and regulations set by the West African Examination Council (WAEC). She also cautioned, especially the girls, against engaging in sexual activities after the examination as it may lead to teenage pregnancy which may truncate their dream of entering senior secondary school.





The items were received by the Headteacher of La Wireless 1 JHS, Madam Saraphine Azumah on behalf of the schools and said the items will boost the confidence of the candidates. Obviously elated, she expressed gratitude to the Interact Club and its partners for their benevolence and encouraged the members to continue with their philanthropic gestures. “This project will, undoubtedly, have a positive impact on the performance of candidates in the 2023 BECE.” she said.



Some of the candidates expressed their appreciation towards the donation and promised to learn well to achieve their aim.



Earlier in the morning, the Interact Club of St. Thomas Aquinas donated Medical equipment, a BP Apparatus, a mini refrigerator, consumables and first aid kits to their school’s Sick bay worth GHS 6,000.00.





The two (2) projects, which are valued at GHS 10,700.00 highlighted two (2) of Rotary International’s area of focus - supporting basic education & literacy and disease prevention and treatment.



Other focus areas include water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, economic and community development, peacebuilding and conflict prevention and supporting the environment.



Interact is Rotary International's service club that brings together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.



They take action to make a difference in their school and community.

An Interact Club is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 1,4911 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 342,953 individuals, known as Interactors.