Insult-spewing Kofi Oduro not a prophet – Asante Boateng claims

Religion of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Astrologist, Yaw Asante Boateng has slammed the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, for resorting to insults instead of teaching his church members when an opportunity presented itself.



Asante Boateng popularly known as Yesu Mogya recently questioned the basis of Christmas celebration while challenging that the annual Christian celebration cannot be traced in the bible.



Following his questioning of the celebration, Prophet Oduro in a viral video when asked by one of his church members about the origin of Christmas in the bible gave a simple answer saying those challenging the celebration “are sick.”



But reacting to the response by Prophet Kofi Oduro in an interview, Asante Boateng accused the church leader of failing to address the matter and rather resorting to insults.



“Today, I am saying that it is not everyone that calls himself a pastor is actually a prophet. They may call themselves prophets but they know nothing about the kingdom. If he was enlightened, he would have found a way to answer the question without insulting. That is why I am saying he is rather the sick one. The book of proverbs regards a discreet person as a wise man."



"People address him as a prophet but I don’t see him as a prophet. The Bible says a prophet is the one who makes prophecies about nations and kingdoms for it to come to pass. Have you ever heard Kofi Oduro issue a prophecy that has come to pass before? He shares the word of God but does he carry the office of a prophet? Ghanaians including the media address him as a prophet but has he ever issued a prophecy?” he questioned in an interview with Mama Radio.



According to Asante Boateng, Ghanaians tend to give regard to pastors who are eloquent in the English language whereas such persons may not necessarily be true men of God.



He further accused Prophet Oduro of being quick to resort to vitriol and insults instead of speaking to issues.



“Ghanaians think only those who use the pulpit to insult and speak eloquent English are the true men of God. How can you use the pulpit to say someone is sick? Where is your fruit of the spirit which is about patience?"



“Your church member asked you a question about such a controversial topic and instead of using the big opportunity given you to make your case you rather chose insults. You could have kept silent for discerning persons to make reason out of the issue but you chose to insult,” Yesu Mogya said.



Prophet Kofi Oduro is popular for his no holds barred style of speaking to issues including his fierce criticism on social and political issues.







GA/ESA