Inspiring generations with right writings

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Bernard Amoako Danso, Contributor

Bernard Amoako Danso, Director of “This Generation”, a child empowerment television program and essay writing competition for basic school children has called for writers to write right to inspire generations.



Danso said, "Writing is the best and most accurate platform to send out information and since we write for people to read; our writings should be dignified, impactful, motivating, solve problems, and be so inspiring to ourselves, our generation, and to the generations to come. Writing improves communication skills and expands ideas and thus must be prioritised since God is a writer himself and inspires writing".



Danso made the call at the grand final writing of the season 3 HD+ This Generation Essay Writing Competition held at PRESEC Legon, Accra for the 30 finalists (15 pupils each from the primary and JHS respectively) from the Greater Accra, Central Region, Bono East and Upper East Region who qualified from the over 500 children from basic 4 to Junior High School from over 60 basic schools in a 3 week marathon writing to showcase their writing and reading skills, think critically about the key societal and development topics and challenge them to offer their ideas.



The finalists wrote the topic, "People are of the view that successive government should continue projects and policies of the previous government. Write an essay to argue for or against this view" which falls under the

National Developmental Policy.



The best five essays in each division were read after the assessment.



The 30 finalists took turns in the creativity and talent contest after the writing session.



Delano Gbeve, a basic 4 pupil of Accra Ridge Church School, Ridge and Dadzie Harriet Wartemberg, JHS 3 from the Elmina Methodist JHS came first in the creativity contest in the primary and JHS respectively.



The second position went to Adelaide Amralo, a basic 5 pupil of Odorgonno Model 1 basic School, and Valentina Mamle Nanor, a JHS 2 pupil of the Living Star School, Frafraha came second in the primary and JHS division respectively.



Cyril Kojo Malike Broni, basic 6 from Mother's Glory Education Centre,

Weija and Kyelebong, JHS 3 from CP King of Glory International School –

Kubekrom took third place in each division respectively.



All the 30 finalists took home packages, stationery, books, and many more from sponsors.



The first three writers with the highest scores in the first and second writing sessions which qualified them for the final in each division were also honoured with citations and extra packages from sponsors.



Isabella Gifty Naa Dedei Attoh, a basic 5 pupil of Home Care School Ltd, Dansoman, and Jeheden Obeng Kissi, a JHS 1 pupil of Pentecost Preparatory School, Bubuashie, who came as the second runner in their respective divisions took home a cash prize of GHC500 each with additional packages from sponsors.



Mark Nana Yaw Oteng, a basic 6 pupil of Aslyd Academy, Dzorwulu, and Annabel

Oforiwa Asare, a JHS 2 from the Holy Cross High School, Tetegu were adjudged the first runner-up. Each went away with a thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC1000) with additional packages from sponsors.



Samuel Yankey, a basic 5 pupil from Kaf International School, Adenta won the ultimate to retain the trophy for his school in the primary division, and Kwadwo Opare, a JHS 3 of Living Star School was adjudged the overall winner in the JHS division. Each winner took home Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC2000), a plaque for themselves, a trophy for their schools, free medical care from the Ridge Medical Center, and a GhC100 book voucher from the EPP bookshop.



Bernard Amoako Danso, Executive Director encouraged school children to keep

exhibiting their skills in researching, writing, reading, and presentation since this will build their confidence, concentration, speed, and accuracy in writing.



He called on parents to support their children who intend to choose writing as a career for a living.



He emphasised that 'This Generation Kids' TV Show and SES HD PLUS Ghana, a premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider will ensure all children benefit from the great initiative since writing improves communication skills and expands ideas and thus must be prioritised since God himself writes and inspires writing.



He called on corporate bodies to support this Essay Writing Competition initiative which is aimed to inspire and promote effective writing and reading skills.