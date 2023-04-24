Inspector Ahmed Twumasi's arrest: Deceased's family wants police protection

Regional News of Monday, 24 April 2023

The family of 26-year-old Maa Adwoa who was allegedly shot dead by a police officer, have solicited police protection following the arrest of the prime suspect in the murder case, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi.



According to the family, some unknown individuals entered their area in a suspicious manner on Sunday night, causing many to flee their homes. They suspect the person may be associated with the suspect and pose a threat to their safety unless protective measures are implemented.



Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, an uncle of the deceased, Yaw Ofori, pleaded with the police authority to send them a night patrol.



“All we need now is police protection. Since the suspect has been arrested, if the police can dispatch a patrol here at night, we will be very grateful. As a family, we are not safe at all," he said.



Background:



The Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of the suspect of the murder, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a police officer, for the shooting and killing of the woman believed to be his girlfriend.



The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.



Following the shooting incident, the suspect went into hiding and a special police operation was launched to track him down.



The operation, according to the police, eventually led to the suspect's arrest on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect is currently in police custody and will be presented before a court of law to face justice. The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case.



The police officer, popularly known as Tycoon, was stationed at the Manhyia Palace among Palace security.



The police Inspector was also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.



He allegedly shot his girlfriend (side chick) five times according to police sources over cheating.



