Inspector Ahmed Twumasi arrested – Police confirm

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a police officer who is suspected of shooting and killing a woman believed to be his girlfriend.



The incident took place on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.



Following the shooting incident, the suspect went into hiding and a special police operation was launched to track him down. The operation according to the police eventually led to the suspect's arrest on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.



“The Police have this evening arrested a Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend. The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.



“The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.



The suspect is currently in police custody and will be presented before a court of law to face justice. The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case.







Murder of Maa Adwoa



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was declared wanted by the police over the alleged murder of a 26-year-old mother of one, Maa Adwoa at Adum in the Ashanti region.



The police officer, popularly known as Tycoon, was stationed at the Manhyia Palace among Palace security.



Mr. Twumasi was identified as the suspect who murdered a 26-year-old mother of one, Maa Adwoa on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



The police Inspector was also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.



He allegedly shot his girlfriend (side chick) five times according to police sources over cheating.







The deceased, according to a close friend, became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed, the police officer.



The police officer then asked her to forget the issue and begged her to reconsider the breakup decision.



While trying to reconcile with the lady without any sign of progress, the suspect allegedly, pulled a sidearm and shot her five times until she bled and passed on.



Other sources from Manhyia Palace also disclosed the suspect after committing the alleged crime, allegedly called a driver in the Palace known as (4040) and briefed him of the crime he had committed on Thursday evening and also served him notice of going to commit suicide.