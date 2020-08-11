Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Insecurity under Akufo-Addo worrying - Victor Smith

Former Ambassador to the UK, Victor Smith

Former Ambassador to the UK, Victor Smith has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the series of violence and corruption that has characterised the nation since his assumption of power.



He stressed that, the country has never had a voter registration exercise and seen a magnitude of violence as witnessed in the just ended compilation of a new voters’ register as seen under the Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, Ghana does not belong to NPP adding “if this peaceful and beautiful country of ours starts burning today, everyone will be affected. When there is war it will not come with political colours. Let’s all be mindful of our comments and actions and above all let’s be responsible citizens and not spectators.”



“I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy,” Victor Smith exclusively told ‘Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Victor Smith said that the just ended voter registration exercise was reduced to a point where “as soon as your name does not sound familiar in somebody’s ears then the assumption is that you are not a Ghanaian”.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.