Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Insecurity staring Akufo-Addo in the face, kick him out – Agalga

Former Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga

Former Deputy Interior Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, James Agalga, has called on Ghanaians to vote out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inability to handle security issues in the country.



His comment follows the chaos created by a Separatist group, Western Togoland, in some parts of the Volta region Friday.



According to him, the inability of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to handle the worrying situation shows their incompetence.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Agalga stressed that “As a political party, we have always sounded a caution that government’s failure to provide the security of our citizenry is worrying which is why we are asking that this incompetent government be changed in the first place. The promises are so much, particularly in the security sector, they made so many promises and noise about insecurity in our country. Today, insecurity is staring boldly at Akufo-Addo’s face and yet it appears he has no solutions to deal with these worrying developments”.



“So, we are urging Ghanaians to kick out President Akufo-Addo to enable better managers of our national security to take over," he pleaded with Ghanaians.



The former Deputy Interior Minister also wondered why the National Security couldn't detect the chaotic situation beforehand to stop the actions of the bandits.



"Why didn’t our national security pick signals, intelligence and foil the operations by those bandits in the early hours of today?".



On Friday, September 25, 2020, the Western Togoland secessionists blocked major roads in the Volta region, burnt lorry tyres causing heavy vehicular traffic on the affected roads.



They also attacked two police stations, kidnapped three police officers, and made away with guns and other ammunitions.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.