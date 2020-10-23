General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Insecurity collapsing Ghanaian churches – Prophet Reveals

Prophet Elisha Arhin

The Founder and Leader of Faith Redemption Chapel International Prophet Elisha Arhin has revealed that churches especially churches within Kumasi are recording lower members during watch night services following insecurity in Ghana.



There are reports of an increase in criminal activities especially murder and robbery within the Garden City.



The Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi recently recorded two robbery cases within two days which led to the death of a 36-year-old man at Atonsu while a Chinese Woman is in a critical situation after a shooting incident.



Prophet Elisha Arhin speaking on Ambassador Community Project on Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, explained that high rate of robbery activities and is gradually collapsing churches and their watch night services.



According to him “Church members are afraid to come out after 7pm due to insecurity in the country and their communities”.



“The situation is very disheartening because insecurity in the country is also affecting the work of God. People are afraid to come to watch night services because of insecurity in the country. Churches are recording low attendance during watch night service” Prophet Elisha Arhin explained.



He added that “now robbers in Ghana are not afraid to attack church which is the house of the Lord. They have been attacking churches and church members. When you ask your church members why they are not coming to watch night service, they will tell you the insecurity in the country is too much”.



Prophet Elisha Arhin, however, called of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh to put measures in place to fight against insecurity in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.