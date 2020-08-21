Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Infrastructure Debate: Veep Bawumia compared mangoes to oranges - Brogya Genfi

play videoBrogya Genfi, former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of National Democratic Congress

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Brogya Genfi has accused the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of comparing mangoes to oranges during his infrastructure Results Fair and Town Hall meeting.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia's analysis and comparison of infrastructure development between the current administration and the erstwhile NDC government under John Dramani Mahama was just like putting a square peg in a round hole.



"He actually got me confused," he added.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia program, he accused the NPP government of lacking shame and simply bent on trampling down the achievements of the NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama by any means necessary.



"They just brought the affable Dr. Bawumia to come and embarrass himself because they indeed know that they have nothing to show when it comes to governance and infrastructure. Everything showed during the town hall meeting is something that had already been done by the NDC administration or had secured funding for, so if the NPP and Dr. Bawumia wants to talk about infrastructure then they should show Ghanaians what they have been able to achieve in terms of infrastructure within the period they have spent in office.



"Kwame, is it the poly tanks and small toilets they showed to Ghanaians during the town meeting that they are calling achievements, it's very bad for them a ruling party that has secured more loans than any other government.



"The John Mahama visionary led government did projects that have even been very useful beneficial even to some top government officials though their leader criticized the projects as only found in the green book of the NDC. Were they admitted in the green book when they contracted COVID 19, he asked



"So how can you compare these major developmental projects to those poly tanks and public toilets Dr. Bawumia showed as the major achievement as their major achievement at the much talked about town hall meeting.



"I can confidently say that the NPP government has been nothing but a monumental failure," he added.



