Information ministry announces public lecture on August 4, Founders’ Day

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The information ministry has announced plans to organize a public lecture on Tuesday August 4 2020 to commemorate the founder’s day public holiday.



According to a press statement issued by the ministry, the lecture starts at exactly at 4pm at the Ministry’s press centre.



The keynote address will to be delivered by Speaker of parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and the Overlord of Dagbon, King Abukari Mahama II is expected to chair the occasion.



“The day is to celebrate founders of Ghana and afford Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of our forefathers in the fight for independence,“ the statement read.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior earlier reminded the public that Tuesday, August 4, 2020 which marks Founders’ Day is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.



"The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places," the Ministry said in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery.



