Source: GNA

Information director enskinned divisional chief in Tumu

Yussif Benin, Upper East Regional Director of Information Service Department

Mr Yussif Benin, the Upper East Regional Director of the Information Service Department has been enskinned as Jaana Chief in the Sissala East Municipality.



Mr Benin who now goes with the skin name, Kuoro Yussif Benin Duori was among other chiefs presented to the paramount chief of the Tumu Traditional Council, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI at a function to swear in gazetted chiefs in Tumu.



He was welcomed to the Tumu traditional council as the Jaana Kuoro and offered prayers for Allah to give him the wisdom to lead the community.



Kuoro Duori, 53, promised to work hard to foster peace and unity in the community as well as champion the development agenda of the people.





