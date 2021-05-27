Information Ministry unveils social marketing project dubbed “Amplified”

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

The Ministry of Information has unveiled an innovative social marketing project dubbed “Amplified” aimed at supporting young Ghanaians embarking on selected causes.



The project will utilize the social media mileage of the Ministry, social media influencers and partner media houses to promote the works of young entrepreneurs, social causes and mentoring opportunities.



Unveiling the project in Accra on Thursday May 27, 2021, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said social media now plays an important role in the country’s digital space and leveraging it through innovative ways to help Ghanaian businesses will go a long way to helping young businessmen and women find the needed online market for their products and services.



He said: “the Ministry has succeeded in growing its online audience to more than 1.2 million followers across all of its social media channels. Today, as I speak to you, the Ministry reaches more than 3 million people on a monthly basis and is the most relevant government institution in the country according to data from Facebook.



“Beyond the normal routine of supporting government communication, the Ministry has programed series of social marketing activities focused on using digital media channels of the Ministry and the reach of its programme partners of bloggers and social media influencers to now support the work of young Ghanaians under the programme called Amplified,” he added.



Also present at the unveiling was the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Information-designate, Fatima Abubakar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information.



On his part, Dr. Adutwum touted the project as one of the creative and inventive ways of developing the country’s human capital. He said it is about time social media is put to good use, one that can stimulate national conversations, provide support for human centered issues and provide the necessary platforms for Ghanaian businesses to sell their products and render their service to the local and international market.



Mr. Owusu Ansah bemoaned how the youth belatedly have given room for inappropriate content to fester on social media instead of highlighting stories that uplifts and set them on the right path. He said the youth must begin to take advantage of opportunities like Amplified to do something of value for themselves and that of the communities in which they live



