General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Information Ministry's intelligence claim on Volta separatist attack false - Security Analyst

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has criticized the government for taking the security of Ghana for granted.



According to him, claims by the government that they had gathered intelligence prior to last Friday’s attack in some parts of the Volta Region by the separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) is a complete lie.



On his authority, the government has taken that position just to save face and has been utterly abysmal in ensuring security in the country.



He made this assertion in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show.



“It was a lack of intelligence. I mean actionable intelligence. It is a blatant lie for gov’t to say they had intelligence on Friday’s incident.”



He believes had the government been informed of the planned disturbance, they could have reacted in real-time and prevented the roadblocks and the attack on the police station.



Portions of the release from the government read, “Indeed, the direst aspect of what the intelligence suggested these persons wanted to do was contained by the security agencies. To the effect that they had intentions to, for example, blow up and burn the whole market, attack sensitive installations like the Akosombo dam, Akuse dam and the Adomi Bridge, the first response was to ensure that these installations were secured.



Adib Saani refuting this claim noted that it would be surprising for the Volta Separatists to plan on burning the market which served people who are on their side.



“If they say the separatists planned to burn the market, I would be surprised as they need some legitimacy and their support. They have already succeeded in winning the hearts of the people who are largely on their side. Why would they burn the market of the people they call their own?” he queried.



He reiterated that the government is trying to save face but in actuality, Ghana’s security has been abysmal for the past couple of years.







Government has refuted claims that there was intelligence failure on its part in containing last Friday’s attack in some parts of the Volta Region by the separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF).



Rather, the government says the security agencies’ swift response to the intelligence gathered by them led to the prevention of attacks on “sensitive installations” in the Volta Region.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.