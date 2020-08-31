General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Infographics: Akufo-Addo’s 16th address on coronavirus safety measures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Per the usual demands, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians on measures taken by his government so far to reopen various sectors of the economy.



As part of his government’s plan to execute this in phases, the president during his 16th address Sunday, August 30, 2020, announced the reopening of the country’s main international airport to human traffic from Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



However, land and sea borders remain closed until further notice.



Aside from this, the president also announced plans to reopen the school for JHS 2 and SHS 2 students while students who fall in lower categories have their academic year postponed until January 2021.



On the tangent of sports, the president did not announce a possible resumption date for contacts sports, he rather hinted of imminent plans to restore them.



The president also announced that “…Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice…”



Below are some infographics to provide details on what you missed;









































Click PHOTOS for more





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.