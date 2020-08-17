General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Infographics: Akufo-Addo’s 15th address to the nation on coronavirus measures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his 15th address to the nation on Sunday, August 16, 2020 on measures taken to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in the country.



Amongst other things, the president announced plans to reopen schools for all continuing tertiary students across the country on August 24, 2020.



Not only that, all 584,000 final year JHS pupils across the country are to receive one hot meal each day following complaints of hunger by some students as a result of the ban on the operations of vendors in schools.



The president also announced his plans to see to the reopening of the country’s borders hopefully by September 1, 2020.



He also used the opportunity to retort squarely to all persons who opposed his handling of the coronavirus fight and the EC’s registration exercise.



While patting the EC on the back for a successful compilation of the register, he had this to tell critics, “Those who expressed various degrees of negativity and hysteria during the exercise with some who swore heaven and earth to resist the compilation of the register at the peril of their lives, ended up registering. There were some who offered delicate personal sacrifices. Some even claimed that in the midst of the pandemic the exercise should not be conducted as our case count could shoot up. Some even warned of an explosion in our death toll.”



To former president John Dramani Mahama who tagged government’s interventions as “freebies”, President Akufo-Addo took time to respond saying “We are not providing freebies, we are providing critical help to households, families and businesses, in the midst of this pandemic, because we care.”



Below are infographics from the President address;















