Inflation to fall to 15% by end of 2024 - Akufo-Addo:

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana's rate of inflation will fall significantly by the end of the year and even get reduce further by the end of 2024.



As of September, the Ghana Statistical Service announced an inflation rate of 38.1 per cent.



In July 2023, the rate of inflation peaked at 43.1 per cent.



It then fell to 40.1 per cent in August before tumbling further in September.



Speaking at a meeting with the Christian Council of Ghana at the Jubilee House, Mr Akufo-Addo said: "The signs are becoming clearer and clearer: the very high rate of inflation that we suffered last year is coming down." "By the end of this year, we will be looking at 26.7 per cent.”



“By the end of next year, we will bring it down to 15. We have to go down to the single digits,” he stated.