Inferno destroys seven-bedroom apartment at Tafo

Saturday, 18 February 2023

A seven-bedroom residential apartment at Nkontwima in the Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been razed by fire due to a deep freezer connected to a faulty socket.



Fortunately, the occupants made up of children and adults were able to evacuate the building unscathed when the neighbors came to their aide at 9 am on February 18, 2023.



Bremang Fire Commander, D.O 3 Selase Prosper Avevor, narrating the incident to Citi News, asserted that sparks were ignited due to the combustible materials in the room in which the deep freezer was situated and connected to the faulty socket. The sparks then ignited a fire and spread to the other rooms.



He also added that there was so much damage done to the properties by the time the fire department got to the scene because the occupants, as well as neighbors, tried to put out the inferno by themselves to no avail.



D.O 3 Selase Prosper Avevor has advised the general public to be very cautious when dealing with electricity and connecting faulty gadgets to high-voltage electricity to prevent fire outbreaks. breaks.



