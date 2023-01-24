'Inexperienced' Bawumia cannot lead us - NPP-US executive member

Politics of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Owusu Afriyie, an executive member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States of America, has warned the party not to nominate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate for 2024.



He believes the party requires a capable leader who can lead the party to victory over the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He stated that Dr. Bawumia is not the candidate to whom the party should entrust power because he lacks political experience.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia has no campaign message, and his lack of political experience will make it easier for the NDC to win the presidential election.



He also warned the party would lose miserably in the Ashanti Region which is their ‘world bank’ should they present Dr. Bawumia as a candidate.



“The battle ahead of us will not be easy, and Dr. Bawumia will not be able to lead the party. He has no political background. How will he (Bawumia) deal with JM, who has previously served as president? There is no campaign message from Bawumia. He has no idea how to campaign. As a party, we should proceed with caution. We do not want to lose the elections in 2024.



Dr. Bawumia is constantly being mentioned. He had his own agenda. He promised to appoint several people as presidential candidates. If we choose Dr. Bawumia as our candidate, the NPP will lose badly in the Ashanti Region “He went on to say.



Meanwhile, he has called for peace, unity and strength for the party as they head to their primaries to elect the parliamentary and presidential candidates.



