Indian monk Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami ends her month-long visit to Ghana

Religion of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: Victoria Hamah,contribution

Her Holiness Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami, the head of the Sri Jai Sathya mission of India, has successfully ended her one-month visit to Ghana.



The revered Indian monk spent the whole of September in the West African country leading a series of spiritually uplifting events.



Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami arrived in Ghana on September 6, 2023, and impacted the general public through her life-changing programmes.



In collaboration with the Swami Ghananand Foundation, she held a live spiritual Q&A at the Ampomah Hotel at East Legon, near American House on September 14.

The powerful spiritual master followed it up with a life-changing vibratory, meditation and healing session at the India Cultural Social Centre in Osu on September 21.



She climaxed her visit to Ghana by leading the “Fire Festival,” also known as Havan, which was held at the Laboma Beach in Labadi, Accra on October 1.

Meanwhile, this was Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami’s third visit to Ghana. Her first visit to Ghana in 2017 led to the historic meeting with the Otumfuo, Nana Osei Tutu II, the overlord of the Ashanti kingdom of Ghana.



Also, she was the special guest of honour and the main speaker of the maiden edition of the Swami Ghananand Memorial Lectures.



The King of Ashanti culminated the experience by conferring unto Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami the historic name of Yaa Asantewaa - the celebrated female warrior who represents to the people of the Ashanti Kingdom and for that matter Ghana, dignity, loyalty, and sacrifice.



More than just a spiritual master, she is also a seer, humanitarian, philosopher and healer, who embraces diversity and therefore accepts people of all faiths, sociocultural and economic backgrounds, irrespective of their moral and/or ethical standings, as she opines that everyone deserves the opportunity to unlearn negative values and to learn positive values.