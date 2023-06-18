India High Commission climaxes 75th Anniversary, bids farewell to High Commissioner

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: GNA

The India High Commission in Ghana has climaxed its 75th national independence anniversary celebration (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) in Accra.



As part of the climax of the two and half year-long anniversary celebration, a farewell reception was hosted at the residence of the High Commissioner in Accra, whose duty tour comes to an end after nearly three and half years in Ghana.



The reception was momentarily characterised by utter stillness as Mr Sugandh Rajaram delivered a rather emotive farewell speech to an audience made up of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, chiefs, the Indian Community in Ghana, artiste, and the media.



The dignitaries included, Mr Yaw Sarfo Marfo, Senior Advisor to the President; Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Minister of Finance; Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, a former First lady; Madam Samia Yaaba Nkrumah, former MP and Chairperson of the CPP; Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs; Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and Rocky Dawuni, Ghanaian singer and three-time Grammy-nominee.



The were treated to graceful traditional Indian dance (Kathak) including Bharatanatyam from students of the Nila Dance Academy who performed a duet, and a solo dance performance by Gayatri Bhatachaya.



75th Anniversary (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav)



Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.



The celebration, which cuts across political, economic and socio-cultural events, was launched on March 12, 2021, and will officially be climaxed globally on August 15, 2023.



This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its journey of nationhood.



In addition, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav epitomises all what is progressive about India’s political, socio-cultural, and economic identity.



Mr Rajaram, however, said the celebrations were not only to tout India’s achievements but to realise what it had failed to attain in order to re-commit new energies in accomplishing the country’s goals in the next 25 years in 2047 when India becomes 100 years old.



He said India’s achievements were made possible by its friends and partners globally, especially Ghana, one of the closest and oldest partners, stressing that “we believe in the philosophy of one world as one family”.



The emotive speech



Mr Sugandh Rajaram said: “It has been a wonderful three-and half-year period as the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana – which is a beautiful country. I had not imagined that I would leave in this state with such impressions – with the treasure of love and friendship.”



He said, “I never imagined that I would have such a diverse and rich interaction with a section of mankind that I have had while in Ghana. Personally, mentally and emotionally, it has enriched me a lot.



“Professionally, it was one of the milestones for my career of more than two decades of being an Indian diplomat globally,” he said amidst intermittent claps and nods of approval.



The Ambassador said, “The Ghanaian authorities, both political and traditional, were extremely good to me. In fact, I never found here that there was a formal way while I needed the authorities.



“Nobody exerted any kind of authority; everyone came to extend assistance and help when it was needed, especially with the traditional chiefs.”



Ghana-India Relations



The Ambassador said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana and India were able to revitalise and deepen their bilateral partnerships as political engagements continued with a tighter structural mechanism of interactions between both countries.



“At the same time, we strengthened our partnership at the global level as Ghana and India become new members of the United Nations Security Council, representing and fighting for the agenda of the global south.” Mr Rajaram added.



While cementing political bonds between Ghana and India, he said the economic front had become even stronger as both countries took new initiatives to help support the efforts of entrepreneurs, service providers, tech developers, and investors.



He added that India was a significant development assistance partner of Ghana, as both countries took initiatives in new priority areas of Ghana’s development, including agriculture, water and sanitation, renewable energy and critical infrastructure.



Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, a deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said India had been a friend and development partner since established relations which date to the early 1950s by the founding fathers of the two countries.



He, on behalf of the President, commended the outgoing High Commissioner for his dedication and commitment to his diplomatic duties.



The Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister applauded India for the support for policies and programmes rolled out by the Government of Ghana to address the current economic challenges aimed at improving the living standards of Ghanaians.



A book, authored by the outgoing Indian High Commissioner, on the seven editions of the India/Ghana Dialogue which is aimed at strengthening the long-standing partnership between both countries was launched.



Finance Minister applauds India’s role in IMF approval



Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Finance Minister, who presented an artifact to the outgoing Ambassador, extolled the “truly significant” role that India played in Ghana’s achievement of the IMF approval on May 17, 2023.



There was a period of a lot of uncertainty in which we had agreed to join the common framework which was a tunnel that you never knew how you will get out of,” said, and that the Paris Club, and non-members, including India, had to take a strong position to support Ghana to get the necessary financing assurance to the IMF Board.



“I met with my colleague, the Indian Finance Minister, and she was very emphatic about the support that they would give to Ghana to ensure that. ” Mr Ofori Atta noted.



The Finance Minister said, “I know the Indian High Commissioner made a lot of frantic phone calls to really get the support we required for that.”



“That is really true friendship, and we would remember that because without that,” he said, and admitted that “it would have been impossible for the fund to then sit and approve the facility that we got.”



In addition to that, Mr Ofori Atta said, “it was quite an extraordinary package that India and the directors backed in terms of the three-billion-facility, which was three times Ghana’s quota.”



He said it was the largest disbursement from the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), the trust fund for the purpose.



The Finance Minister said, “for the first time as the managing director of the IMF reported to us, when she put down the gavel at the end of the approval, she heard a thunderous clap form the whole Board of Directors and she was like what type of spirit does Ghana have to be able to elicit such goodwill…We truly have to thank India and co for that type of support.”



“These are friends who remain in difficult times and remain so through that period,” he said.