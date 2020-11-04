Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Independent candidate poised to unseat Adwoa Sarfo

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya

The Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra region Mr. Anderson Adongo Emmanuel is poised to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo who doubles as Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement and Deputy Majority leader in Parliament.



Adongo Emmanuel is positive that the electorate in the constituency will vote for him on December 7 to enhance development in the area.



He has described Adwoa Sarfo as inconsiderate, unapproachable and someone who lacks leadership skills to unite the people for development and transformation.



Mr. Adongo disclosed this on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM maintaining that he will pull 55% of the total vote cast predicting 25% for the incumbent MP and 15% for the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Elipklim Akurugu. He told Anokyewaba Adwoa Serwaa that his win will be the biggest win in the December 7 polls and biggest blow to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He revealed that he has been a card bearing member of NPP in Dome-Kwabenya for quite too long and had realized that vast number of the party members have decided to vote against Adwoa Sarfo because of disunity and nepotism in the party hence his decision to go as independent to wrestle the seat.



Meanwhile, Anderson Adongo Emmanuel revealed to vote for President Akufo Addo for four more years because he still believes in his policies in enhancing and developing the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.