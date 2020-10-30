Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Independent candidate Tiki Dange leads Damongo MP race

Independent Candidate, David Tiki Dange

Intra-party frictions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and voter fatigue and apathy have paved way for Independent Candidate, David Tiki Dange to take a commanding lead in the Damongo Constituency Member of Parliament Race.



Tiki Dange, a former United Nation's Security Advisor has swiftly built a strong network and links with the people at the grassroots.



"The message I get from the people is that they're tired of both NDC and NPP. They need a true representative of the people. Somebody who would represent the entirety of the constituency beyond partisan and other barriers," Tiki Dange said after presenting his application forms to the Electoral Commission at Damongo.



He said, "the NDC and NPP have represented the good people of this constituency since 1993, and what we see and experience today is their cummulative failure. After about 28 years of our democratic experiment, we should be able to think beyond the very parties and people wasting our resources on their parties, friends and families."



"This year's election is beyond moneycracy," Tiki Dange explained, "it’s a spiritual revolution to rescue the Damongo Constituency and its people. Money does not vote, it’s the mind and fingers, and the people are wide awake now, they will ‘chop’ whichever money the NPP and NDC candidates give them. Of course, it's theirs ( Taxpayers). But, they'll vote for the right person. People are simply tired of the lies . Change is good, there must be a paradigm shift."



According to him, he is committed to fairly representing all the people and working hard with all relevant stakeholders to actualise their collective dreams and aspirations.



Tiki Dange, the Independent Candidate in the Damongo Constituency Parliamentary Race announced his aspiration in March 2020 after thorough underground work.



Since then he has attracted a lot of fatigue voters and disappointed NPP and NDC supporters who are not happy with their party candidates.



Many think that the intra-party conflicts in the NPP and NDC in that constituency and how disappointed the constituents are in the performances of both parties since 1993 are what have placed the royal son of Damongo ahead of his opponents.



Others think he has a very large support because he is an indigene of Damongo.

