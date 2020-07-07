General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Independent Parliamentary Candidate petitions police to investigate Abronye DC for promoting vigilantism

Bernard Oduro Takyi, an independent parliamentary candidate for Sunyani West Constituency has petitioned the Bono Regional police commander to launch a criminal investigation into alleged promotion of vigilantism in the Region by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC).



According to Oduro Takyi, the growing trend in the use of guns and militants will give President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo a bad image going into the 2020 Presidential Elections and beyond.



Setting the records straight in a petitioning written to the Bono regional police command, the Oduro Takyi said; “I will like to for the benefit of future reference give a vivid account of an unfortunate gun-pulling incidence by the Thugs and Vigilante Group of Mr. Kwame Baffoe dated July 5th, 2020 (Sunday) at the Chiraa Presby School Registration Center in the Sunyani West Constituency of the Bono Region. Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi (Aspiring Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Sunyani West) together with His Campaign Team scheduled to visit all the Phase 1 Registration Centers in the Sunyani West Constituency. The Team kicked off from Adantia, proceeded to Kwatire, to Odomase, Office of the EC than to Chiraa. At the visitation to the last Registration Center in Chiraa, Hon Bernard Oduro Takyi interacted with the Registrants, EC Officials, and the Policeman who was assigned to the Center. This was a very healthy and cordial interaction devoid of any rancor. The beauty of democracy is to build a coordinated environment of trusted relationships by all Stakeholders. In the instance of the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise, Political Parties, Independent Candidates (Presidential & Parliamentary), The Security Service, The Citizenry, The Media, International Community, Observer Missions, etc have a bigger role towards achieving a Credible Voters Register for the 2020 Elections and beyond.”







He added that Just as the entourage of Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi was about to leave the premises of the Registration Center, the Thugs of Mr. Kwame Baffoe led by He himself then instructed that all the Posters/Stickers on the Vehicles of Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi should be removed under the pretext that they have the Symbol and Colours of NPP. Unfortunately for the Thugs/Hooligans of Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the said Posters/Stickers of Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi did not contained the approved EC Logo/Symbol of NPP as well as the True Colours of NPP. Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi for the records has the Star + B.O.T + 2020 as His Logo/Symbol and Black + Light Blue + Light Red for His Independent Candidature.



However, as an ardent practitioner of Modern Democracy and following attempt to allegedly shoot one of his Team Members by thugs who supposedly belongs to Abronye DC, Bernard Oduro Takyi questions that



1. Does Mr. Kwame Baffoe know that Ghana is under the ambit of the Rule of Law and not the Rule of Thugs/Hooligans?



2. Does Mr. Kwame Baffoe and His Thugs know that the Electoral Commission of Ghana under the CI for Regulating Public Elections is the only mandated body to approve and disapprove the use of Logo or Political Colours for any entity?



3. Does Kwame Baffoe think He holds the key to vigilantism which is currently outlawed in Ghana?

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.