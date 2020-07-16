Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Indecent exposure: Victim’s family not satisfied with GHc300 fine

File photo

The family of Abigail Fobi Baidoo, whose nude pictures were exposed, are not satisfied with the final verdict that came after a court hearing.



Ex-boyfriend of Abigail, Godfred Nyarkoh, published nude pictures of her on social media.



The court presided over by Samuel Entsie Jnr. concluded that this is the first time Godfred Nyarkoh (Nidos) is appearing before the court and therefore fined him GHc300.



The family mourned that, their names have already gone viral to the extent that people are pointing fingers at them thus, they don’t deserve such judgement.



This was revealed to Splash News Reporter, Oheneba Ambrose by a family member Nana Toku Baidoo.



According to Nana Toku, the court also ordered the culprit (Nidos) to pay GHc 2,500 as compensation to Abigail Fobi Baidoo.



The culprit, Godfred Nyarkoh, was again given a 24-hour ultimatum to find an IT specialist to delete all the nude pictures from social media platforms.



But the family expressed worry that people have already downloaded the pictures.



Abigail’s family further questioned how an IT specialist would delete her downloaded nude pictures from people’s phones.



The family are therefore appealing to the Gender Minister and human rights activists to come to their aid.





