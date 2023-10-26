Incumbent MP Henry Quartey to face tough competition in Ayawaso Central Constituency

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

In a recent study conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, emerging data suggests that the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey, will be facing a formidable challenge in the upcoming elections, with the seat possibly shifting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The study indicates that 100% of voters who supported the NDC in the 2020 elections are still firmly standing with the party.



For the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 65% of the previous supporters remain loyal, while 11% have shifted allegiance to the NDC, and a substantial 21% remain undecided.



Shockingly, another 21% of NPP voters have expressed their intention not to vote. The statistics reveal a stark contrast in voter enthusiasm and apathy within the Ayawaso Central Constituency, potentially paving the way for a political shift in the 2024 elections.



In a Facebook post, Global InfoAnalytics shared these findings, sounding a warning for the NPP: "You can see the voter enthusiasm and apathy in Ayawaso Central, and that could cause the NPP to lose the seat in 2024."



The Dome Kwabenya Constituency is another area that has attracted attention in this research.



According to the study, 23% of voters who cast their ballots for the NPP's candidate in the 2020 elections are now leaning toward the NDC candidate, indicating a significant shift in allegiance.



Meanwhile, 48% of NPP supporters from the previous election continue to back their party, with 9% remaining undecided and 20% expressing their intention not to vote.



For the NDC, the research reveals strong support from its previous voters, with 87% of them still firmly behind the party's candidate.



However, 2% are open to voting for the NPP candidate, and 4% remain undecided. Shockingly, 8% of NDC supporters have indicated that they do not plan to vote. Among those who did not vote in the previous election, 15% are inclined to vote for the NDC, while 9% are considering the NPP. Surprisingly, 15% remain undecided, and a significant 61% have expressed their intention to abstain from voting.



These trends could potentially shape the outcome of the upcoming elections in both the Ayawaso Central and Dome Kwabenya constituencies.



As the 2024 elections draw closer, these statistics will likely serve as a crucial indicator for political candidates and parties in crafting their strategies to secure victory in these key constituencies.



