Inculcate Allah’s awareness to promote national unity – Muslims urged

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on the Muslim community to instil God’s awareness and love for one another in the children and youth, to promote national unity and peaceful coexistence.



He made the call when he joined Muslims in Bolgatanga, the regional capital to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.



Mr Yakubu said the period of Ramadan celebrated by the Muslims was a spiritual exercise that empowered Muslims to uphold good morals and righteousness to contribute to creating a more tolerant society for accelerated development.



“What we also need to note is that we are expected to maintain these attributes in us long after the Ramadan or throughout the years and during our life time, hence a successful Ramadan will mean instilling God’s consciousness in Muslims, the love for others and promoting useful contribution in our search for national unity and integrity.



“These are fundamental for our country’s progress towards peace, stability and prosperity and will also enhance good governance and a better society,” he added.



The Regional Minister, therefore, urged the Muslim community to work together with major stakeholders to ensure the region’s development, for the improvement of the wellbeing of the vulnerable.



Mr Yakubu acknowledged the inadequacy of critical social amenities in the region and for religious tolerance as a major tool to effectively address the challenges.



He said the government was committed to addressing the challenges in the Zongo community including inequalities and deprivation and urged them to continue to support the government to deliver on its mandate.



Alhaji Yussif Adams, the Regional Chief Imam urged all Muslims to eschew all forms of violence and foster peace among other religious bodies.



He also advised the youth to respect the elderly as commanded in the Holy Qur’an, to promote an orderly society and development.