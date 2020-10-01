Health News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Increasing breast cancer related cases a threat to Ghana - Health experts

According to the health experts, the situation, if left unchecked could spell doom for the country

As part of activities to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness, the Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre, has indicated that breast cancer is gradually increasing in Ghana.



According to Global Cancer Report (GLOBOCAN) 2018, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6million deaths in 2018. The data indicated that Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women (15.0%).



Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre noted in a statement that a survey conducted by the Department of Chemical Pathology, School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast in 2016 on some 3000 randomly selected and screened women for breast cancer.



The study diagnosed 23 (0.76%) breast cancer cases out of 194 (6.46%) participants with clinically palpable breast lumps. It was observed that about 30% of these cancer cases were below 35 years may indicate a relative possible shift of cancer burden to women in their early thirties in Ghana, compared to Western countries.



“If unchecked, the trend observed would mean a doom to the entire country since women make up 51% of the Ghanaian population and contributed largely to the economy especially the rural economy which sustains a large proportion of the populace. The cost could shut down the entire system.



“The researchers concluded based on their findings that there was the need for an age adjustment for breast cancer screening to early twenties for Ghanaian women and the need for a nationwide breast cancer screening to understand completely the pattern of breast cancer distribution in Ghana.



“Over the past four years, Sonotech Medical & Diagnostic Center had embarked on breast cancer awareness campaigns during the month of October. We plan on doing same his year on an even larger scale.



“We therefore call on all partners – civil society organizations, corporate organizations, pharmaceutical companies, academia, government and individuals to invest more in research and public awareness creation as well as treatment. From the 1st -31st of October 2020, Sonotech will be opening its doors to the general public especially to women to come for free breast cancer education and screening in both branches at Danquah Circle, Osu-Accra and community 9 in Tema with 50% discount on breast ultrasound and 20% on mammogram.



“As we endeavor to join forces in the month of October to propagate the message of breast cancer and assist the masses affected to beat it, we also remain resolute to the fight against COVID-19 and the provision of all other services we provide. We therefore encourage all who will be participating in any of our screening programs or visiting any of our branches for a scan to observe all protocols in place to prevent the spread of the corona virus.



“As a clinic, our target this year is to screen over Two Thousand Five Hundred individuals. We hope to educate more about 5000 others through our social media handles, Print and electronic media planned as well as via face-to-face individual and partner engagements.”



The Theme this year is “Detect It! Treat It! Defeat It! So let us all join forces to defeat breast cancer because #breastcancersuck.





