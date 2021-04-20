Increase security in Kasoa – Residents

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Residents of Opeikuma-Kasoa in the Central Region are calling on the heads of the security agencies in the country to intensify security surveillance in order to curb the crime rate in the area.



According to the residents, the security presence in the area especially the military would bring some peace and quiet to the area.



Some of the residents who spoke to Kasapa 102.5 Fm said they are living in fear since no one knows when the robbers and criminals will strike.



“Because of fear of arm-robbers by 6 pm this area turns to be a ghost town. We need the presence of the police at Opeikuma Junction in Kasoa. Now, Kasoa is a den of criminals and fast becoming a dangerous enclave. Even when you walk about you are in fear. The police must come and mount barriers, from Opeikuma to the Blue-kiosk,” a resident stated.



Another resident narrating a robbery incident involving a Mobile Money Agent said the robbers now posed as customers to rob unsuspecting operators.



“So the involvement of the military will help, you know everybody fears the presence of the military,” he said.



Meanwhile, a Security Analyst, Paul Boateng in an interview with Kasapa Fm said he believes Kasoa is one of the areas some of the reported 1,844 Nigeria jail-breakers at Imo-State may be hiding.



Nine of the jailbreakers have so far been arrested in Ghana within two weeks of the incident at the Imo-State in Nigeria.



“I stated in my earlier interview with you that it’s possible the inmates from Nigeria could come to Ghana and Kasoa is an area they may go to. Some of the places these inmates may go to are Kasoa, Ashongman, Ashaiman, Aboabu in the Ashanti region and some can also move to the Brong Ahafo region,” he disclosed.



Mr. Boateng said Ghanaians should not be surprised by the development, urging the Security Agencies to be vigilant with the support from the public.







“You know when a Nigeria speaks you can differentiate quickly. If you see a new Nigerian face with any suspicious behaviour, please quickly inform the security service. When we all help the security agencies they can work for the betterment of mother Ghana. We should all help since the security situation in the country requires the involvement of all,” he added.