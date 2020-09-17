General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Increase in university fees not approved by Parliament – Ranking Member

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Ranking member for Education

Parliament has not approved any decision to increase school fees for public universities in the country, Ranking Member of the Committee of Education in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has said.



He explained that last year, the Committee approved a 10 per cent increment for all public universities. However, no such decision has been brought before it for the 2020/21 academic calendar.



His comments come after the management of the nation’s premier university, University of Ghana, announced between 12% and 13% rise in tuition fees.



The latest decision by the university appears to be already causing some disquiet among students with many lamenting it could burden them, especially at a time the nation is yet to recover from the impact of Covid-19.



Speaking in an interview with Stephen Anti on TV3’s Midday Live Thursday, September 17, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency, said such a decision will first of all have to be approved by Parliament.



Therefore, he said, since that has not been done, it cannot be said the fees have been increased.



“I remember for last academic calendar, we increased the fees by 10 per cent for the public universities. That was what the Committee recommended so any review or increase should still come back to Parliament or the Committee to make recommendations for.”



He stressed: “Last year we increased it for 10 per cent but for this 2020/21 academic year has not come to Parliament.”





