Increase in taxes leading to steep rise in prices of fuel, food - Mahama

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the increase in existing taxes and introduction of new ones, which took effect from May 1, is leading to steep rises in the prices of fuel and food.



He said this on the occasion of the May Day celebration on Saturday.



He said in a post on social media: "Today is May Day, Workers Day. Unfortunately, in Ghana, we are going through unbearable hardship and suffering from an ever-increasing cost of living.



“Incidentally, an increase in existing taxes & introduction of new ones, and which take effect from today, May Day, is leading to steep rises in the prices of fuel, food & every basic item.



“This will worsen the plight of citizens even further. This is in addition to power outages and shortage of water in many homes, cities and municipalities.



“On this May Day 2021, with hardship set to worsen, I call on His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to stretch a hand of cooperation to all Ghanaians, able to play a role in rescuing our dear nation from the abyss it is falling.



“On this occasion of May Day, as I salute the suffering workers of Ghana and all Ghanaians, let me also take the opportunity to wish the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, well and urge him to take the measures needed to bring relief to suffering Ghanaians.



“In addition, I encourage the President and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.



“We in the NDC stand ready to play our part in offering constructive suggestions that will bring Ghana back onto a path of growth and prosperity. Fraternal Greetings on this May Day! God bless our Homeland Ghana!”