Incorruptible Akufo-Addo set path of transformation with Ghana Beyond Aid – GIPC CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put Ghana on the path of transformation following the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said.



He said Mr Akufo-Addo should be voted for in this year’s elections to continue the transformational agenda.



In 2018, the government of Ghana pursued the agenda to build ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ through the prudent management of the countries resources.



It also calls for a commitment to increased domestic resource mobilization, accountable leadership, a fight against corruption and wastage.



Mr Yofi Grant in a tweet on Friday October 16 2020 said Mr Akufo-Addo is “An honest sincere and committed leader who has demonstrated beyond doubt that he is competent, incorruptible and compassionate and has set the path of transformation in a Ghana Beyond Aid.”



Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is concerned about the welfare of Ghanaians hence he should be voted for in the polls.



Mr Akufo-Addo said he had demonstrated over the past three and a half years in office that he care s about Ghanaians especially the marginalized following the implantation of some pro-poor policies and programme.



For instance, he said his government has exempted kayayeis from paying market tolls in order to ease the pressure on them.



“The NPP government has exempted kayayei from market tolls. #YourWelfareMatters #4MoreForNana,” he said in a tweet.



He added “ The NPP government has established a Social Protection Single Window Citizens Service designed to provide a single-entry point for the major social protection programmes.”

