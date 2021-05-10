Incompetent Nana, talkative Bawumia adding more destruction to our woes - Akamba

Politics of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has opined that the ruling government led by President Akufo-Addo is adding to the destruction they caused in their first term.



He said the corruption Nana Addo promised to fight is still around and the government struggling to deal with the canker.



The outspoken politician said the people are not ready to fight corruption, have lost direction, lost focus and that the President does not know what he is about and does not understand how to rule a country.



On the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he said: "he loves talking but lacks the practical ability to resolve problems”.



Mr. Akamba went ahead to state that the President is facing difficulty because he is managing the country with incompetent team members who are only lamenting.



”You can only imagine where we are going and that was why former President Mahama had promised that he was going to fix the country and economy.



He [Mahama] knew what the problem was and he knew where the NPP had taken Ghana to and also knew how to fix it. I have seen Mahama having sleepless nights to fix the country,” he added.



He said if Akufo-Addo had not become a President, people would have said that he was the best president Ghana never had.



He said if Akufo-Addo had used some of the solutions Mr. Mahama gave him, we would not be where we are today.



"For me honestly, Former President Mahama would have changed things and we wouldn’t be where we are. He had solutions to fix the country.



In our campaign, we knew Akufo-Addo had destroyed the country but we were ready to take the mandate of the country, to rule and change what has befallen this country,” he told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.