'Incompetent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt have completely eroded Ghana’s democratic goodwill' – Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said on X (formerly Twitter) that the "actions and incompetent governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana’s democratic goodwill".



Political credibility, Mr Mahama noted, "is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic".



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress noted that the upcoming December 7, 2024, election is, therefore, "crucial to restoring faith in our constitutional democracy.”



“I maintain that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years."



"But we cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge", Mr Mahama said.



He added: "Welcome to a new month, September 2023. We have 463 days more for the people’s true verdict on December 07, 2024. Let’s keep our democracy intact".



Mr Mahama also indicated: “Of course, I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different", adding: "I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.”