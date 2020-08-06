General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Incidents of rape will increase if police can't proof in court - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Renowned Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has expressed his disappointment in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for their consistent inability to pursue cases of rape because families of victims could not afford rape tests.



The outspoken lawyer noted that if this keeps going on for long without any government intervention and cases of rape keep soaring, the rapists will see themselves as above the law and this will mean a total failure of Ghana’s Judicial system.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said, “If cases of rape involving the less privileged keep on being dropped from the courts because they (victims) cannot afford to undergo rape tests, people will keep raping the innocent because it cannot be proven in courts.”



“And if it goes on, the parents who will obviously be frustrated will agree to out of court settlements regardless of it being against the law.”



Advising the police on how to help less privileged rape victims undergo tests and receive treatment he said, “Results from rape tests are very crucial in prosecuting rapists as it is the only way to prove penetration. And if the victim and his family cannot afford the test, and you (police) cannot pay for the test either, then you should inform the Attorney General (AG).”



He indicated that with the AG’s office informed, they would take positive steps to ensure all rape victims undergo rape tests.



“The AG can make draft a proposal and present it to parliament and a fund will be set up for everyone to benefit from it. Better still, the rape test can be covered by the National Health Insurance.”



He appealed to human rights activist to also rise up and champion the need for justice for rape victims.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.