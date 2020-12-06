General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Inadequate classrooms at Baayiri Electoral Area affecting quality

A photo of an uncompleted school building

Mr. Samuel Naa Yendor, the Assembly Member for the Bayiri Electoral Area in the Wa East District, has bemoaned the inadequate educational infrastructure in the area, which negatively affects academic activities.



He said some schools in the electoral area has no classroom blocks, which had compelled the school children to sit under trees to receive academic instruction.



Mr. Yendor, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Funsi, observed that school children are unable to go through effective teaching and learning in the rainy season since the schools had to close anytime it threatened to rain.



“At Baayiri there are lots of children there but there is no Day Care for them, so they sit under a tree. Anytime it threatens to rain, they have to close”.



"Because they are children the teachers are not able to control them because they sit in the open. The children move around doing unnecessary things. If they sit in an enclosed area it will be easier for the teachers to control them”, he explained.



He added that schools at some communities in the electoral area were on the verge of collapsing due to the inability of the teachers to access those communities as a result of the deplorable state of the roads, particularly in the rainy season.



He also mentioned the lack of electricity in some communities in the electoral area as a cause of poor education.



Schools are set to reopen in January 2021 after all schools in the country were closed down early this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



However, access to classroom blocks still remained a serious challenge in some schools in the country, particularly the Upper West Region.



Mr. Yendor, therefore, appealed to the government, the Wa East District Assembly as well as benevolent Non-governmental Organisations and individuals to come to their aid by providing the electoral area with classrooms, especially KG blocks.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.