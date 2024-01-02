'In the spiritual realm, Ghana is not in a good position in 2024' - Owusu-Bempah warns

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has warned that the spirits of evil unleashed upon Ghana for the year 2024 outnumber the spirits of good.



This was contained in his set of prophecies for the year during the January 1, 2024 Watch Night service at the premises of his church in Accra.



He emphasized that despite the doom that he had prophesied about the country, intercession by the faithful was a sure way to avert any potential consequences.



“I am not causing fear and panic but in the spiritual realm Ghana is not in a good position in 2024, take my prophecies seriously,” he said.



“The gates through which the devil will walk to cause havoc have been opened. One of the gates that God’s angels would walk through to bless the nation has been shut, leaving only one.



“The net effect is that three gates have been opened for the devil to attack this country, it is not a good sign,” he prophesied.



Despite 2024 being an election year, Owusu-Bempah known for making pronouncements on the winner of presidential elections stated that he will stay off commenting on who wins the elections.



