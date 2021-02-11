Politics of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the management of coronavirus, NDC would have done nothing - Stephen Amoah

Stephen Amoah is MP for Nhyiaeso and member of the NPP

MP for Nhyiaeso and member of the NPP, Stephen Amoah, has said that if the NDC was in power during the coronavirus, it would have performed abysmally in the management of the pandemic.



He said that with the attempts that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has made towards the fight, although not perfect, he is certain that had the National Democratic Congress been in power during the pandemic, they would have done very little.



He based this argument on the fact that while the NDC was in power, they could hardly manage things like the allowances for nurses and teachers, making it impossible for them to even dare manage an unplanned pandemic as the coronavirus as convincingly as the current government has done.



“On the matter of the second wave, something that was not expected, normally you cannot make strategic decisions because strategic decisions are made in anticipation of what we know exactly will happen. We make tactical decisions and when we make those decisions, sometimes you have lapses, you have mistakes, you have trial and errors, you succeed and these things came in a way that we were all kind of having a lot of reflex decisions made.



“I mean as a country, let’s be practical and be real. I don’t think the way this government has managed coronavirus; I am not saying it is perfect, any other… in fact NDC would not have even done anything. I mean we should not even go there because they do not even have the capability. When they were in power as social democrats, even allowances for teachers and nurses, they could not maintain it,” he stated.



Stephen Amoah was speaking on GHOne TV’s Gh Today on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and monitored by GhanaWeb.