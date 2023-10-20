In ten minutes, my house and the entire community was under water - Mepe assemblyman recalls

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

The Assemblyman for Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency, Amos Ahorsu, has shared the harrowing experience of how in minutes his house, together with the several others in the community were submerged by water.



The water, which was from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, has left thousands of residents within the affected areas without any source of livelihoods.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Mawuli Ahorlumegah from the roof of his house (seeing that the entire building was underneath the water) when the team visited some of the affected areas, Amos said that he got a little lucky because the devastation happened in the morning.



He described how, on the day, he was further away in the township when the unfortunate news got to him, as well as how quickly things happened.



“So, I was in the town. Early mornings, I go to the Information Centre to give information to the people. So, I was in the town when they called me to tell me that the water was on its way coming and then before I realised, just in ten minutes, the whole place got submerged and I was at this level before packing my things,” he described.



The assemblyman also described how badly the situation has affected them, while recalling the only promptings that they were given ahead of the spillage, which has caused devastations in huge proportions.



There have been many calls on the government to declare a state of emergency over the spillage and the flooding in these areas, but that is yet to be heeded to.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has already visited some of the communities and promised to bring relief to the affected.



Watch Mawuli Ahorlumegah’s full interaction with Amos Ahorsu at Mepe below:



