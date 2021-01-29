General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Impose restrictions on mass gatherings almost immediately - Titus Beyuo

Some categories of gatherings remain banned.

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, GMA, Titus Beyuo, has asked government to immediately impose a strict ban on all mass gatherings.



According to him, the fight against coronavirus generally required more restrictions even if not a full lockdown. But that a major restriction required “almost immediately’ was a ban on mass gatherings.



He was speaking on Accra-based radio station, Joy FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We think at this moment, there is the need for the re-imposition of restrictions. The kind of restrictions we are talking of is mass gathering. It is our view that all mass gatherings must be restricted almost immediately.



“We think the first step that will slow the spread now is mass gathering because we believe these are super spreader events and that can buy us a bit of time,” he added.



President Nana AddoDankwa Akufo-Addo in his last coronavirus address on January 17 tasked police to enforce mask wearing and ban on certain categories of gatherings.



“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men, and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask wearing at all public places and in public transport.



“They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas, and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be,” the president emphasized.